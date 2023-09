The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company and the Austrian railway company Rail Cargo Austria signed a memorandum on the development of intermodal railway connections between Ukraine and Austria.

This is stated in the message of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the memorandum, as part of the implementation of the project on the development of intermodal transportation, Ukrzaliznytsia will be responsible for traction rolling stock, intermodal broad-gauge wagons, terminal services and customs formalities in Ukraine, and Rail Cargo Group, which includes Rail Cargo Austria, will take responsibility for the specified points in the EU.

The start of the project is expected in 2023, while the parties agreed on preliminary test transportation of semi-trailers along the Kyiv - Budapest route in September.

The parties also discussed the possibility of operating Ukrzaliznytsia's fleet of grain trucks on the territory of Hungary and Slovakia and the specifics of customs clearance of import-export operations of intermodal transportation.

"We continue the development of intermodal service and the integration of Ukrainian railways into the European space. With this memorandum, we begin work on the implementation of the project of intermodal transportation between our countries. We are currently evaluating the possibility of establishing a regular railway connection of this type between Kyiv and Vienna and are considering a route through Lviv and Budapest to join to the project as many large cities as possible," said a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Vyacheslav Yeriomin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced the service of transporting containers by intermodal trains to Poland.