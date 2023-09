Ukraine is ready to send more than 56 million tons of food to world markets in the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 - June 2024).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"...Thanks to the work of Ukrainian farmers and favorable weather conditions, there will be a good harvest in the 2023/2024 season. Ukraine is ready to send more than 56 million tons of food to world markets. Therefore, the support of the international community is important for Ukraine. In particular, additional air defense means are needed to protect the infrastructure export of agricultural products, help in demining agricultural lands, in the restoration of lands and the environment after the aggressor exploded the Kakhovka HEPP," said Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

He noted that since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has sent more than 90 million tons of food to the markets of Africa, Asia, and Europe.

"Russia continues to play the card of blackmail with hunger. But the "hunger games" are no longer accepted by the world and, importantly, by African countries. During the full-scale, bloody, and exhausting war, Ukraine sent more than 90 million tons of food to the markets of Africa, Asia, and Europe. And this trend should continue," Dmytrasevych noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia unilaterally declared that they would continue the ban on the import of grain from Ukraine despite the decision of the European Commission to cancel it.