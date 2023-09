Air Defense downs 18 out of 24 Shaheds and all 17 cruise missiles

Air Defense Forces destroyed all 17 cruise missiles launched by the enemy overnight into September 18 and 18 out of 24 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the night of September 18, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles.

It is indicated that Shaheds flew from two axes: (Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF); Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea)).

"A total of 24 attack UAVs were recorded in the direction of the Mykolayiv and Odesa Regions. Eighteen attack drones were destroyed by air defense along the tracking route," the statement says.

In addition, the occupiers launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Volgograd Region.

"Eight aircraft were involved, and 17 cruise missiles of the Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 type were recorded. All 17 were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi Regions," the Air Force informed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 17, explosions rang out in the Mykolaiv Region during an air raid alert. Air defense was working in the region.