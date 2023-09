The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue their defense in the east and south of Ukraine and are advancing on the Melitopol and Bakhmut Axes. During the past 24 hours, more than 35 combat clashes took place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook on Monday, September 18.

Yesterday, the enemy struck Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131-type UAVs. As a result of combat operations, air defense units destroyed six cruise missiles and six Shaheeds.

Siversk and Slobozhanskyi Axis

The enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border. It conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to the threatening direction, increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

Bakhmut Axis

The Defense Forces continue their assault in the area of Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Belaya Hora area of the Donetsk Region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops in the area Andriyivka of the Donetsk Region.

Mariyinka Axis

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region. Here, during the past day, the enemy made ten unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.

Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk Axes

The Defense Forces hold the initiative, press the enemy, carry out assault actions, and win back our land.

Melitopol Axis

The Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol Axis and offensive actions in the Bakhmut Axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit two areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated: two anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 artillery pieces, three ammunition depots, and the enemy's EW station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military gained a foothold when they liberated Klishchiyivka from the Russian occupiers. This will help to continue offensive actions.