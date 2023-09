Over 1.11 mln unmanned aerial vehicles for civil use registered in China

A technician operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for plant protection in north China's Tianjin. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Fanyue.

More than 1.11 million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for civil use had been registered with real names in China by the end of August, an increase of 15.9 percent from the end of 2022. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The data was released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China at the 2023 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference (LAEC), hosted in the city of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

A total of 182,000 UAV pilot licenses had been issued by August. From January to August, UAVs in the country accumulated over 16.8 million flight hours, according to figures released.

The LAEC aims to provide a platform for discussions on the future directions and development pathways of the low altitude economy and to expand industry-wide cooperation.