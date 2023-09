Four US senators-representatives of the Republican Party appealed to President Joe Biden and demanded the immediate transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement posted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"We are writing with a request to immediately send MGM-140 army tactical missile systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine. An additional delay will only further undermine US national security interests and expand this conflict," the Republicans said in a statement.

The senators' address emphasizes that providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles can have a significant impact on the country's ability to strike important russian logistics and communications facilities, as well as cruise missile and drone launch sites in russian-occupied Ukraine.

The senators call for "immediate transfer to Ukraine of the ATACMS variant with a long-range unitary warhead." They draw attention to the fact that Ukraine recently successfully used British Storm Shadow missiles in Sevastopol.

It is also noted that the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine can significantly increase the probability of success of its current counteroffensive and future operations. ATACMS can also increase Ukraine's ability to destroy russian defense formations.

As earlier reported, the United States and Germany are currently discussing the transfer of ATACMS and TAURUS long-range missiles to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the way these American missiles are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is exclusively their internal matter.