Overnight into September 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched using bombers. A total of 12 out of 16 targets were shot down by our air defense.

This is stated in the summary of Ukraine's Air Force.

There were 16 air targets in total: six Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the southeast and south (Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), and Chauda (occupied Crimea)) and 10 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based missiles fired from nine strategic aircraft, Tu-95MS, from the Engels District.

Rockets and drones were directed in the direction of Odesa. The Ukrainian anti-aircraft system worked on them.

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 12 air targets were destroyed:

6 shock UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type;

6 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

"The impact of enemy missiles on the territory of a civilian agricultural enterprise in Odesa was recorded, the emergency services are working, and the local military administrations will report the consequences," the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into September 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv from S-300 guided missiles, the fragments of which hit civilian objects.

After the failure of the grain agreement, Russia struck 118 strikes on Ukrainian ports. In this regard, in the coming months, Romania plans to double the monthly amount of grain that Ukraine will be able to remelt through the port of Constanta.