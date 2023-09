On the Bakhmut Axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue the offensive operation and squeeze the enemy from the positions it occupies.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border. It conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to dangerous axes. It increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Bakhmut Axis, the defense forces successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Klishchiyivka area, Donetsk Region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the AFU in the Kurdiumivka and Andriyivka districts of the Donetsk Region. According to the results of the offensive (assault) actions, the defense forces are successful in the Klishchiyivka District of the Donetsk Region, displacing the enemy from the occupied positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Marinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariyinkain, the Donetsk Region. Here, last day, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Sieverne and Rivnopil of the Donetsk Region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region ended for the occupiers with significant losses in both manpower and equipment. At the same time, on the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk Axes, the defense forces are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assaults, and recapturing our land.

On the Melitopol Axis, our soldiers continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots, and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted two strikes on control points, 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of weapons and military equipment, and five strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes. Three Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and five enemy artillery pieces were hit by units of the missile forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, the air defense forces downed 12 out of 16 missiles that the enemy launched on the territory of Ukraine.

On the night of September 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with S-300 guided missiles, fragments of which hit civilian objects.

After the failure of the grain agreement, Russia struck 118 strikes on Ukrainian ports. In this regard, in the coming months, Romania plans to double the monthly amount of grain that Ukraine will be able to remelt through the port of Constanta.