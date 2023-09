China's used vehicle sales up 13.38 pct in January-August

Vehicles run on East Third Ring Road in the morning in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

China's used vehicle sales rose 13.38 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 11.9 million second-hand vehicles changed hands during the period, with a combined transaction value of 755.75 billion yuan (about 105.28 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In August alone, the country's used vehicle sales went up 6.25 percent year on year to about 1.56 million units, the association said.

The total value of these transactions stood at 101.06 billion yuan last month, the data showed.

The rate of cross-region transactions of used vehicles reached 26.55 percent in the January-August period, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.