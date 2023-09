The day before, on September 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated about 350 Russian occupiers. Russia's irreversible losses in manpower during the full-scale invasion reached 271,790 people. Sixteen enemy artillery systems were also destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In addition to the enemy's manpower, the defenders also destroyed 88 units of russian equipment and weapons.

So, the day before, the AFU burned four tanks (in total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, russia has already lost 4,616 of them). Also destroyed were ten combat armored vehicles (8,824 in total), 16 artillery systems (5,988), 24 UAVs of operational-tactical level (4,738), 33 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (8,525) and two units of special equipment (891).

Russia's overall losses in MLRSes (774), air defense equipment (521), planes (315), helicopters (316), and cruise missiles (1,455) remained unchanged.

During the full-scale war, the RF also lost 20 ships and boats, as well as one submarine.