The russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a serious humanitarian crisis: 18 million people - almost half of the country's population - are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Such statistics were shared by the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Saviano Abreu, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Abreu emphasized that if the current trend continues, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is inevitable. It is imperative to take into account the approach of winter, which creates additional risks and increases the needs of the population.

"We expect that by the end of the year, we will increase the volume of humanitarian aid and provide it to 11 million people. ... Our goal is to help at least 11 million people out of more than 18 million who need support in Ukraine," Abreu said.

"From October to March, we plan to provide concrete assistance for the winter period to about 1.3 million people in areas that are not located near the front line. For example, this is the payment of housing rent for internally displaced persons or the payment of utilities, heating," Abreu said.

The UN will help citizens living near the front line to renovate their homes so that they can face the winter in warmth.

Another part of OCHA's mission is to support city and district communities in ensuring heating, electricity, and water supply in winter. UN representatives are also working to prevent the death of livestock in winter. In addition, every week, they send two or three humanitarian convoys to the frontline areas.

"Inhabitants of many settlements near the front line have difficulties accessing supplies, markets are not working. Therefore, we go to these areas with specific assistance. In winter, winter clothes, blankets, and heating devices are added to this assistance," said the UN representative.

In 2022, the UN managed to provide assistance to 16 million people in Ukraine. It is about the supply of water and food, reconstruction of housing, provision of temporary shelters, medical and educational services, as well as monetary assistance. In 2023, support has already been provided to almost 8 million people.