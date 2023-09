The Ukrainian military liberated Andriyivka and continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region, while the tactical situation south of Bakhmut worsened for the russian troops.

This is stated in the text of another analytical note from specialists of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) with reference to the russian military.

The Ukrainian General Staff and other Ukrainian officials reported that Ukrainian forces liberated Andriyivka on September 14 and achieved partial success near Klishchiyivka.

On September 15, Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported that its personnel had liberated Andriyivka and "completely destroyed" the russian 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (3rd Army Corps) after surrounding them.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops are continuing their offensive in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and inflicting significant losses on russian personnel and equipment near Verbove.

According to ISW, units of the 72nd Brigade had previously suffered significant losses during localized Ukrainian counterattacks in the Bakhmut area in May 2023 and were likely completely degraded. The Ukrainian 3rd Airborne Assault Brigade said that the liberation of Andriyivka opens up opportunities for a breakthrough on the southern flank of Bakhmut and that fighting continues in the area.

The russian military admitted that the tactical situation south of Bakhmut was deteriorating for them and expressed concern that Ukrainian forces could threaten the russian group in Bakhmut.

ISW Key Findings for September 15: