The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has detained Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych on suspicion of treason. The decision was made by Judge Serhii Vovk, a correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To satisfy the investigator's petition. To choose for Shufrych Nestor Ivanovych a preventive measure in the form of detention," the judge said.

Shufrych was arrested without an alternative of bail.

He was arrested for 2 months.

Handcuffs were put on Shufrych right in the courtroom.

After the court decision, Shufrych said that "the decision is expected." "So, the authorities need so much," the MP said.

The MP was taken out of the courtroom accompanied by SSU employees.

We will clarify: during the searches at the house of MP Nestor Shufrych, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the armed forces of the russian federation were found. Also, during the searches at Shufrych’s, SSU officers discovered a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Verkhovna Rada member Nestor Shufrych.

Shufrych is a defendant in the case of the russian spy network created by an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former MP Volodymyr Sivkovych.