Belgium will take part in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters within the framework of the "aviation coalition," which was headed by the Netherlands and Denmark. Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder stated this. It is reported by Le Soir.

She noted that in 2024 the Ministry will send to Denmark two F-16 aircraft - two-seat training F-16B - to improve the skills of Ukrainian pilots and a detachment of fifty military personnel, mainly technical personnel for the deployment of F-16 aircraft.

Six Ukrainian instructors and four mission planners will be trained in Belgium to further train Ukrainian pilots and other personnel.

In the coming weeks, the Belgian Ministry of Defense will also send a group of three troops to the training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Denmark, which provided its Skrydstrup air base for these purposes.