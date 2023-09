A China-Europe freight train bound for Hamburg, Germany leaving Putian Station in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Jianan.

Some 77,000 China-Europe freight train trips have been made over the last 10 years, providing services for 217 cities in 25 European countries, a National Development and Reform Commission official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"In the past 10 years, China-Europe freight trains have transported 7.31 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods worth a total of 340 billion U.S. dollars", – Cong Liang, deputy head of the commission, said at the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum held in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

He also stressed the importance of infrastructure construction, improved interconnectivity and diversified transport channels to sharpen the competitive edge of China-Europe freight trains in the global market.

Themed "Deepening Interconnectivity and Promoting Win-Win Cooperation," the forum was hosted by the commission, the Ministry of Transport, the General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and a number of local governments.