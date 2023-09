The total number of China's certified general aviation airports is expected to reach 500 by 2025, according to a report released by the country's leading aircraft maker. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"China will strive to achieve the goal of each of the country's 2,800 county-level regions having its own general aviation airport", – said Cao He, director of the civil aircraft engineering research center under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), at the 6th China Helicopter Exposition held in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The number of general airports in China had reached 399 by the end of 2022, about 1.6 times more than the number of civil transport airports in the country.