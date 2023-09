Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 271,000 soldiers. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 470 occupiers and dozens of enemy vehicles in one day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of September 15, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 271,440 (+470) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 4,612 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8,814 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 5,972 (+28) units,

MLRS - 774 (+5) units,

air defense systems - 521 (+4) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 316 units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 4,714 (+17),

cruise missiles - 1,455 units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 8,492 (+34) units,

special equipment - 889.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria in the occupied Crimea - they destroyed the russian air defense system Triumf worth USD 1.2 billion.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed the first submarine.