Finance Ministry sells government bonds for UAH 253.9 billion, USD 2.2 billion and EUR 661 million in 8M

In January-August, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 253.9 billion, USD 2,191 million and EUR 661 million to the state budget through the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance placed UAH 253.868 billion government bonds, which is 160.2% more than in the same period of 2022.

Securities worth USD 2,191 million and EUR 661 million were also placed, which is 233.8% and 127.5% more than in the same period of 2022, respectively.

The weighted average yield of securities in hryvnia was 19.1% per annum, in dollars - 4.7% per annum, in euros - 3.1% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 164.4 billion, USD 2,089 million and EUR 984 million to the state budget through the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 287.9 billion, USD 3,096 million and EUR 783 million to the state budget due to the placement of government bonds.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion and EUR 845 million to the state budget due to the placement of government bonds.