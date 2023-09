The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company sent the first batch of uranium mined at the Eastern Mining and Enrichment Plant to Canada, where Ukrainian uranium will be used at Cameco's facilities to produce nuclear fuel for the needs of domestic nuclear power plants.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement with our strategic partner Cameco provides for the delivery of the entire volume of uranium mined at the Eastern Mining and Enrichment Plant to Canada and its further conversion into natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6). This process is necessary to prepare for sending it for enrichment to our other strategic partners - the company URENCO (Great Britain), and then to the Westinghouse company already for the production of nuclear fuel. These nuclear material processing processes are not yet available in Ukraine. But we are working on creating the appropriate capacities," emphasized Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom.

According to him, special transport with uranium is currently moving through Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom signed a 12-year agreement with Canada's Cameco to supply uranium hexafluoride.