Ukrainian refugees fleeing en masse from Poland to Germany because of higher earnings

Poland is losing Ukrainian refugees en masse, they are going to Germany.

This is stated in the study "New trends in the migration of Ukrainian refugees" conducted by the migration platform EWL, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since August 2022, the number of registered Ukrainian refugees in Poland has decreased by more than 350,000 people, while in Germany it has increased by more than 410,000.

According to Eurostat data, at the end of June 2023, approximately 1.1 million Ukrainian citizens were registered in Germany, while there were almost 975,000 of them in Poland.

"This means that from August 2022, the number of registered refugees in Poland decreased by more than 350,000 people, and in Germany - increased by more than 410,000 at the same time," the study notes.

Having friends and acquaintances in Germany, higher earnings and social benefits are the main reasons why Ukrainian refugees leave Poland and go to Germany.

"But Poland can still fight for them," the researchers note.

The study shows that the social factor - the presence of friends and acquaintances in Germany (43%) had the greatest influence on the refugees' decision to move from Poland to Germany.

According to the authors of the study, this coincides with the previous trend of economic migration of Ukrainian citizens, where the recommendations of friends were the main factor in choosing the country of residence for economic purposes.

Material issues also played an important role, namely more attractive social benefits in Germany (42%), the opportunity to accumulate more savings (38%) and job offers with higher wages (27%).

In total, 400 adult citizens of Ukraine who came to Poland after the start of the war, received the status of temporary protection in Poland, and then left for Germany were interviewed.

The EWL migration platform deals with the employment of foreigners, including citizens of Ukraine, in EU countries - Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, etc.

Since 2018, together with the Center for East European Studies of the University of Warsaw, EWL has been conducting sociological research among foreigners who have found employment in EU countries.

