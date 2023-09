During the past day, on September 14, the military terrorist state of the russian federation shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 91 times, firing 349 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, UAVs, anti-tank missiles, and tanks. The enemy fired 20 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this via his Telegram channel.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the administrative building and the church in the Beryslav District, the critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson District, and the territory of the factory in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, one child was killed, and six people, including one more child, were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the authorities will evacuate families with children from the most dangerous settlements of the Kherson Region after the russians killed a 6-year-old boy.

On the evening of September 12, the russian occupation forces shelled populated areas of the Kherson region. People were injured, including a policeman.

Earlier, the Center of National Resistance stated that in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, russian invaders are conducting raids among residents in search of those who have not yet received a passport of the russian federation.