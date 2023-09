Putin wants to restore glory of russian empire, and now he begging Kim for help - Department of State

USA is concerned about deepening military cooperation between russia and the DPRK. However, the appeal of the aggressor country for help shows how the war unleashed against Ukraine is developing for the kremlin.

The spokesman of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated this at the briefing, European Pravda writes.

"We haven't seen the full picture of this meeting and we don't know what the results will be, but when you see Kim Jong Un promising to give full, unconditional support to russia's so-called "holy struggle" to protect its security interests, which of course is not what it is doing in the war against Ukraine, this, of course, causes concern," he said.

According to a representative of the Department of State, the US has reason to believe that putin and Kim Jong Un discussed military supplies.

"A year and a half ago, vladimir putin started this war thinking he was going to restore the glory of the russian empire, failed in all his maximalist, imperialist goals, and now, a year and a half later, having lost tens of thousands of russian soldiers and spent billions and billions of dollars, he is begging Kim Jong Un for help," Miller emphasized.

He added that the US would introduce sanctions against both the russian federation and North Korea"without hesitation".

It will be recalled that Budanov stated that North Korea has been supplying the aggressor state with 122 mm and 152 mm projectiles, as well as missiles for the Grad rocket launcher system for a month and a half.