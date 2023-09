Sale of buses increased by 28% to 1,800 units over 8M, 2023 - Ukravtoprom

In January-August, sales of buses and minibuses increased by 28% to 1,767 units compared to January-August 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amount of new buses in this volume was 1,094 units, and used ones - 673 units.

The most popular in January-August among new buses and minibuses were: Citroen - 350 units, Ataman - 311 units, Etalon - 221 units, Ford - 61 units, Volkswagen - 45 units.

The most popular in January-August among the first registered in Ukraine used buses and minibuses were: Mercedes-Benz - 203 units, VAN Hool - 124 units, MAN - 40 units, Volvo - 34 units, VDL - 30 units.

