The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) halved the investment limit in 3-month deposit certificates from September 18.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the current 70% to 35%, the share of balances of time deposits of individuals, which is taken into account when calculating the limit of banks' investments in three-month deposit certificates (DC) of the NBU, will decrease.

According to the regulator, this will strengthen the incentives for banks to compete for depositors and to increase term deposit portfolios.

From September 18, banks will be able to invest half as much in 3-month deposit certificates, the yield on which decreased from 22% to 20%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank decided to introduce a 3-month deposit certificate with a fixed rate at the accounting level from April 7, 2023.

The National Bank of Ukraine reported that during the first half of the current year, it carried out operations on the placement of overnight deposit certificates (average placement rate of 21.59% per annum) and tenders on the placement of deposit certificates (average placement rate of 25.00% per annum) up to 100 days.