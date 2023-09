The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to reduce the discount rate from 22% to 20%.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Annual inflation slowed to 8.6% in August.

The price dynamics turned out to be better than the NBU expected, primarily due to the increase in the supply of food products.

So, good harvests contributed to the reduction of prices for cereals, flour, vegetables and some fruits.

At the same time, the decline in core inflation (to 10% y/y in August) was close to the NBU's July forecast.

The NBU's measures to ensure the attractiveness of hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market played an important role in easing the fundamental price pressure.

They, in particular, contributed to the further improvement of exchange rate and inflation expectations.

In July 2023, the NBU reduced the discount rate from 25% to 22%.