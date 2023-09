The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company plans to launch a new train on the Rava-Ruska - Warsaw route in the autumn.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, Poltava, Myrhorod, Oleksandria, Rivne, Kovel, Mukachevo, Chop and other cities have direct rail connections with European countries. And in the autumn, we plan to launch a new train on the Rava-Ruska - Warsaw connection,” Yevhen Liashchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said.

It is noted that the train Rava-Ruska - Warsaw will be able to transport almost 500 passengers in total in both directions every day.

At the same time, a convenient transfer to trains that will take passengers to Lviv will be organized at the Rava-Ruska station.

"We also expect from our Polish colleagues the approval of the opening of an additional train route between Kyiv and Warsaw, made up of carriages of standard size for Ukraine. In May 2023, such a train has already made a test run. The launch of this route will allow to increase the offer of seats for direct connections 2-3 times between the capitals of the two countries," the message reads.

Currently, passenger trains from Ukraine run to Poland, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia and Moldova.

"Ukrzaliznytsia transported 600,000 passengers in international traffic during the summer of 2023. This is 48% more than the same figure in 2022. In particular, in June-August of this year, 310,000 passengers traveled from Ukraine, and 290,000 passengers traveled to Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase the offer of seats on the Kyiv - Warsaw train 2-3 times.