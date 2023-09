The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the sending of national and foreign currency, milk, sour cream, and other products whose shelf life does not exceed 10 days, as well as vodka and cigarettes, by post across Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 8 No. 958, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is prohibited to send national currency (except for numismatic coins and their collections) and foreign currency by post; any food products whose shelf life does not exceed 10 days; alcoholic beverages with more than 8.5% volume units, tobacco products, liquids used in electronic cigarettes, which do not have excise tax stamps of the established model.

The Government has also banned the sending by post of special technical means of secretly obtaining information, the list of which is determined by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 22, 2016 No. 669 "Some issues regarding special technical means for removing information from communication channels and other technical means of secretly obtaining information" (Official Bulletin of Ukraine, 2016, No. 79, Article 2640); microorganisms, viruses, biological toxins, particles or other infectious substances, whether of natural origin or genetically modified, which can cause infection, allergy, toxicity or otherwise create a danger to humans, animals or plants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the import of unregistered varieties of plants into Ukraine.

Ukrposhta ended 2022 with a loss of UAH 1.3 billion.