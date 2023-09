Ukraine has started using nuclear fuel produced in the West. This is another step towards the country's energy independence.

This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The ministry emphasized that on September 10, 2023, Ukraine's Energoatom company announced the successful loading of the reactor of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with Western-produced fuel.

According to British intelligence, all Ukrainian nuclear power plants are equipped with Soviet-type reactors, and until February 2022, the country depended on russian nuclear fuel. After the full-scale invasion of russia, Ukraine accelerated plans to diversify its supplies.

"Since nuclear power supplies approximately half of Ukraine's electricity, the success of Energoatom in purchasing and loading Western fuel is an important milestone in the long-term separation of Ukraine from russia, whose influence on Ukraine's energy supply has significantly decreased," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.