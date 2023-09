The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut and are having success there.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, Military Media Center reports.

"We had partial success in the districts of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region; the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment," he noted.

Meanwhile, 29 combat clashes took place at the front during the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported on September 14.

The russian army carried out two missile and 92 airstrikes and launched 42 rocket attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. According to detailed information, yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 47 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which 35 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes hit the settlements of Morokhovets, Pletenivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region; Stepok, Sumy Region; Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region; Robotyne and Zapasne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Odradokamiyanka and Prydniprovske in the Kherson Region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the Northern Security Service on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Special Operations Command on the Kupiyansk and Bakhmut axes, the russians do not stop trying to break through the defenses of the AFU in the areas north-east of Berestove of the Kharkiv Region, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk Region. In turn, the AFU had partial success in the course of offensive operations in the districts of Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Strategic Troops Group, the AFU firmly hold the defense of Mariyinka, where during the past day, the enemy made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk areas, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults, and reclaim our land.

On the Melitopol axis, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses, and inflict successful damage on the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of the russian Federation in the war "exceeded" 270,000.