On the morning of Thursday, September 14, residents of Yevpatoria, Zaozerne, and Uyutne (Crimea) reported explosions and began publishing relevant videos.

This follows from a statement by the Krym.Realii publication with reference to the Crimean and russian Telegram channels.

As subscribers to one of the Crimean Telegram channels reported, the explosions began after 5 a.m. on September 14, "drones flew in," and the air defense installation was probably hit.

According to reports, the blast wave in Yevpatoria left many "houses shaking."

Also, from 5:13, the russian authorities again blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries of the russian federation said that the russian air defense system allegedly shot down 11 aircraft-type drones over Crimea. The Ukrainian authorities and the military have not yet commented on the situation. The publication writes that it is impossible to confirm this information with the help of independent sources.

In addition, the publication notes that the radar of the russian military is located between Yevpatoria and Uyutne, and near Zaozerne, there is a russian air defense base and a P-400 (RT-32) radio telescope.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an explosion incident occurred in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in the early morning of September 13. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation did not specify which ships were damaged by the explosions.

In his Telegram channel, Razvozhayev reported that multiple explosions thundered in the area of the Southern Bay at around 3:20 a.m.

Later, he reported that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, became the target of the missile attack.

As a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged.

During the attack on Sevastopol, the AFU used cruise missiles to destroy a submarine for the first time in history.