The Centrenergo state energy generating company has appointed Serhii Tarutin as the director of the Zmiyivska thermal power station (Kharkiv Region).

This follows from a statement by Centrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A new director was introduced at the Zmiyivska thermal power plant. The company is now headed by an experienced energy engineer and manager, Serhii Tarutin," the message reads.

Yevhen Zhyvykh was also appointed to the post of chief engineer.

"Such personnel decisions were made to strengthen the division's professional management team and to implement a set of necessary measures for the prompt execution of tasks for the preparation and stable passage of the upcoming heating season," noted Andrii Churkin, the director general of Centrenergo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 14, the supervisory board of Centrenergo appointed Andrii Churkin as acting general director of the company.

In 2022, Centrenergo increased the loss seven times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centerenergo includes three TPPs: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiyivska (Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), having a total designed capacity of 7,660 MW.

78.289% of the company's shares belong to the state, represented by the State Property Fund.