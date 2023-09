The occupying troops of the aggressor state of russia want to break through the defense of Ukraine in the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv Region, for which they form another shock fist, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on the air of the United News telethon. It was stated on the Syniehubov’s Telegram channel on Wednesday, September 13.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said that in the Kupiansk direction the situation remains difficult due to the formation of another shock fist by the aggressor. According to him, the invaders want to try again to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces.

"But our armed forces are fully ready for any enemy actions, adequately respond to all threats and continue to securely hold their positions, inflicting losses on the occupiers," the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration emphasized.

At the same time, evacuation from 56 settlements of the Kupiansk direction continues, during which 2,339 people have already been evacuated, including 350 children. Another 1,438 people, including 164 children, left on their own, Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that the Ukrainian military was advancing in Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region.

Also, the Ukrainian military continues to inflict significant losses on russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

At the same time, the aggressor country russia mobilizes about 20,000 people for the war against Ukraine every month.