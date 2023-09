Council Member from Servant of the People Smirnov allocates his cousin UAH 100,000 from budget as low-income

The Member of the Poltava Regional Council from the Servant of the People Oleksandr Smirnov sent his cousin UAH 100,000 from the local budget as a low-income citizen.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) reported suspicion of possession of funds to the Council Member.

According to sources, Smirnov organized a corruption scheme to seize state funds.

The interlocutors said that the budget of the Poltava Region provided UAH 16.8 million for the member of the Poltava Regional Council to provide assistance to unsecured citizens living in the territory of the Poltava Region.

About UAH 200,000 was allocated for each Council Member.

Smirnov, in collusion with a consultant of the department for ensuring the activities of the leadership of the executive office of the Poltava Regional Council, sent UAH 100,000 of this amount to his cousin.

The money has already been arrested.

The suspicion was reported to all three featured persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Romanko, a Member of the Sumy Regional Council from the Servant of the People, who just on the eve of a full-scale war founded an agrarian company in the Sumy Region, managed to replenish his "land bank" with a hundred land plots with a total area of ​ ​ more than 200 hectares in 2022. And there is good reason to believe that Romanko received these assets for nothing thanks to "dubious schemes."