The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Iryna Kondratova as a deputy chairperson of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian doctor from the cover of Time. One of the hundred most influential women in the world according to the BBC in 2022. A Kharkiv doctor to whom David Beckham handed over his Instagram account for a day to raise money for equipment for babies. Head of the Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center, associate professor of the Department of Pediatrics No. 1 and Neonatology of the Kharkiv National Medical University. The doctor, who had been in the basement for almost three months, lived next to colleagues and patients, even under enemy fire, continued to provide medical care to pregnant women. So they know Iryna Kondratova in the world and in Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Liashko, on September 12, the government appointed Kondratova as a deputy chairperson of the NHSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the deputy chairperson of the NHSU Tetiana Boiko.