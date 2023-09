President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers within a three-month period (until December 12) to ensure a review of the decisions of the military medical commissions regarding the recognition of unfitness for military service, adopted from February 24, 2022, and in the event that facts of unjustified adoption of such decisions are discovered, to initiate their review with the notification of law enforcement bodies. This is stated in Decree No. 576 of September 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With this decree, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated August 30 "On military medical examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with ensuring within a week that ministries, other central bodies of executive power, regional state administrations, whose sphere of administration includes health care institutions, which include medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions, will form working groups for the verification of reasonableness decisions of medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions regarding the establishment of disability, recognition of unfitness for military service, adopted during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also instructed to ensure, within a three-month period, that working groups review the validity of decisions of medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions regarding the establishment of disability, recognition of unfitness for military service, adopted during the period of martial law, and in the event of discovery of facts of unjustified adoption of such decisions - to initiate them reviewing and informing law enforcement agencies.

The government is also tasked with working out the issues regarding the peculiarities of crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine who are recognized as unfit (limited fit) for military service within a two-week period.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, with the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office, are instructed to immediately take measures to expose corruption offenses and criminal offenses in the field of official activity in the system of military medical examination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, Zelenskyy announced that during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, it was decided to carry out a comprehensive review of the decisions of the military medical commissions regarding disability and unfitness for military service, which were adopted from February 24, 2022. Based on the results of the review, conclusions will be made regarding those persons who falsified the decision.

The President emphasized that this also applies to those who have left the country using forged documents since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.