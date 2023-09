By the end of the year, the State Property Fund (SPF) plans to launch the Ukrainian Sovereign Fund (USF), which will include all strategically important state-owned enterprises that will not be subject to privatization.

Oleksandr Fedoryshyn, acting chairman of the SPF wrote about this in a column on the Liga publication website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Sovereign Fund will be a holding that will have from 6 to 11 sectoral subholdings. For example, energy or infrastructure. It will undertake the task of implementing development strategies not only for individual enterprises, but for entire industries. As of the beginning of September, the SPF team together with experts prepared a work strategy of the Sovereign Fund and its mandate. Work is also continuing on a bill that will outline the basic principles of the fund's work. The same document will define the criteria by which state assets will be included in the Sovereign Fund," he wrote.

According to Fedoryshyn, the goal of the USF is to increase the capitalization of Ukrainian state assets from USD 40-50 billion to USD 150-200 billion in a few years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the restoration of large-scale privatization, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on May 30.