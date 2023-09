In the Zakarpattia Region, trains were delayed due to the shutdown of a substation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zakarpattia Region, the 110 kV overhead line was disconnected. Because of this, the 110 kV substation, which supplies the Ukrzaliznytsia division, was shut down, and there were disturbances in the movement of trains," the report says.

In the Kharkiv Region, a 110 kV overhead line was de-energized due to shelling, as a result of which 9,000 consumers were left without electricity.

"In the Donetsk Region, due to enemy shelling, five 35 kV lines and five 35 kV substations were turned off, which led to the loss of electricity for almost 8,000 consumers in 17 settlements. They were partially restored on the same day, repair work is ongoing, power engineers are working under the constant threat of new shelling. Another 3,000 consumers were cut off due to shelling in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the route of a number of trains due to repair work.