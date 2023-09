Three SSU kamikaze drones attack occupiers' polling station with ballots in Zaporizhzhia Region - sources

Three SSU kamikaze drones attacked a polling station of the russian occupiers with ballots in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

"During the illegal rashists pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied Blahovishchenka, Zaporizhzhia Region, three kamikaze drones attacked the polling station where the already filled ballots were kept," the sources said.

According to sources, the SSU arranged this "blow" for the occupiers.

Occupants brought ballots here for 10 days during remote "voting" from all settlements of Blahovishchenka united territorial community (Blahovishchenka, Ivanivka, Novodniprovka).

After three morning hits, this polling station did not work, and the ballots filled in under the muzzles of the guns were damaged.

The information about the explosions at this polling station made the "members" of other polling stations in the area quite nervous.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, a drone flew into a building where the occupiers had gathered to hold illegitimate russian "elections". At that time, a meeting of the heads of precinct election commissions was taking place."

The occupiers hunt the Ukrainian underground during "elections" in the occupied territories.