In preparation for the heating season, seven power units of nuclear power plants (NPP) have been repaired, while two more units are being repaired.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on September 12, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Nuclear power plants. Seven nuclear power units have been repaired; two more will be operational before the start of the heating season. Their total capacity will be 7.8 GW. We are taking an important step towards energy independence - at the Rivne NPP, they have started loading new Westinghouse nuclear fuel instead of the russian monopoly on similar fuel types. Europe, together with Ukraine, must eliminate the russian federation from this market in order to get rid of the energy threat," he emphasized.

As Shmyhal noted, the Ministry of Energy has undertaken to start operating 25 power units of thermal power plants by the start of the season, which will provide the power system with 4.5 GW of capacity.

"Almost 80% of the equipment of thermal power plants has been repaired. He added that intensive repairs are underway and will be completed on time," he added.

In addition, 35 HEPP hydro units with a capacity of almost 2.3 GW have been repaired and are under repair.

"According to the Ministry of Energy, a total of 804 MW of the planned additional 1.7 GW capacity has already been added to the system," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, 15,200 boiler houses, about 84% of heating networks, 78% of central heating points, more than 80% of residential buildings, 86% of schools, kindergartens, and hospitals are also ready for winter.

As Ukrainian News reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.