Overnight into Wednesday, September 13, russia released 44 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 32 enemy drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

As the military clarified, the occupiers launched Shaheds from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, and Kursk. A total of 44 drone launches were recorded. The main direction is the southern regions of the Odesa Region, namely the port infrastructure of the region.

The night attack was repulsed by aviation, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups.

According to the results of combat work, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type were destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Izmail district of the Odesa Region, as a result of the russian attack with the use of strike drones this night, there was damage to the port and other civilian infrastructure, and there was a fire.

For 4.5 hours at night, the enemy attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones. He once again aimed at the civil infrastructure of the Danube. Air defense forces shot down 32 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Unfortunately, the impact on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in the truck parking lot. The fire was extinguished promptly.

Seven civilian drivers were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying degrees of severity.