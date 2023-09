In the Izmayil District of the Odesa Region, as a result of the russian attack with the use of attack drones, there is damage to the port and other civilian infrastructure, and a fire has occurred.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA).

According to him, the enemy sent several groups of attack drones to the Izmail District.

"Unfortunately, there was a hit. Damage to the port and other civil infrastructure was recorded. The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing. Rescuers are putting the fire under control," the official said.

Currently, six civilians are known to have been injured.

"Three people in serious condition and three in moderate condition have been taken to the hospital; they are being provided with all the necessary assistance," the head of the Regional Military Administration specified.

As specified by the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine, overnight into September 13, the air defense forces shot down 32 attack drones over the Odesa Region, and seven people were injured.

“For 4.5 hours at night, the enemy was attacking the Odesa Region with attack drones. They again targeted the civil infrastructure of the Danube region. 32 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, the impact on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in the truck parking lot. The fire was extinguished promptly. Seven civilian drivers were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying degrees of severity,” the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 12, the russian occupiers fired a ballistic missile at the Zaporizhzhia District of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Currently, there are no victims.

In addition, a 75-year-old man was killed, and his wife was injured as a result of shelling by the russians in the village of Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region.

Also, on the evening of September 12, the russian occupying forces shelled populated areas of the Kherson Region. People were injured, including a police officer.