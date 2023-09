From time to time, russian terrorists drop bombs in the direction of the Zmiinyi Island, because they are haunted by the fact that Ukraine is developing as a maritime power.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

According to her, russian troops continue their activity over the Black Sea. In particular, the enemy uses tactical aviation, "from time to time directing guided aerial bombs in the direction of the Zmiinyi Island."

"This way it is trying to put pressure on civilian shipping, since they are haunted by the fact that Ukraine, contrary to even a stopped grain agreement, still continues to develop as a maritime power and is trying to promote its initiatives, even navigation ones, which were successfully implemented with the help of four ships," Humeniuk said.

The pressure of the aggressor country is also manifested in attacks on port infrastructure by russia. This way moscow is trying to convince the world community that the Ukrainian port infrastructure cannot function.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are currently 12 russian ships in the Black Sea. And all russian missile carriers from the Black Sea have been brought to their basing points due to severe storms in recent days. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gives an assessment of missile danger at sea as quite high, since the readiness of russian missile carriers for use is great.