The Verkhovna Rada in the near future will increase the expenditures of the state budget for defense by more than UAH 300 billion. The head of the Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa said this, according to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Rada by the end of September will consider a government bill to increase state budget spending on defense needs by almost UAH 303 billion.

So, in particular, it is planned to increase the expenditures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by UAH 195.7 billion, the National Guard - by UAH 39.7 billion, the State Border Guard Service - by UAH 20.4 billion, the National Police - by UAH 19 billion, costs for the purchase and modernization of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 13.2 billion, by UAH 4.4 billion - the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine for the production of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine.

"Parliament and the government always respond quickly to military requests, so I have no doubt that such an increase will be supported by MPs. As for the sources of coverage, we will have to borrow most of the necessary funds - almost UAH 299 billion, of which about UAH 208 billion in the domestic market, some of the funds will come from excess of non-tax income," said Pidlasa.

Besides, according to Pidlasa, this bill proposes to increase spending on support for internally displaced persons by UAH 16.5 billion and to send UAH 1.2 billion to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular, to create diplomatic institutions in Africa and the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, as well as to accompany Ukraine in cases against Russia in the International Court of Justice and Arbitration Tribunals on the Law of the Sea.

The funds of irrevocable assistance (grant) from the European Union in the amount of almost UAH 6 billion will be used for the so-called "rapid restoration" - the reconstruction of damaged and destroyed facilities.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=6649939695092157&set=a.258466750906182&locale=ru_RU noted that in general, state budget spending is planned to increase by UAH 317 billion.

She added that it is planned to reduce some expenses by UAH 11.4 billion, mainly due to their reduction in servicing public debt (by UAH 10.7 billion).

Pidlasa promised that the full text of this bill, as well as changes to the Budget Code, will appear on the website of the Rada "today/tomorrow."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada increased state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 537.2 billion, of which 96.5% were directed to the national security and defense sector.