US Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding an investigation into SpaceX. She made such demands after Elon Musk admitted that he had blocked Ukraine's access to Starlink in order to deflect an attack on russian warships off the coast of Crimea.

This is written by European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg.

"Congress should investigate what happened here and whether we have adequate tools to make sure that foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire," said the representative of the Democratic Party from the state of Massachusetts.

Musk is expected to be among tech executives attending a closed-door meeting with senators at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Warren, who sits on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, said she also wants the Department of Defense to review its contractual relationship with the company.

House Committee on Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, member of the Democratic Party from Rhode Island, also said he was concerned about the issue, given that governments have traditionally controlled satellites and presidents have decided what to do with them.

He said there were very positive changes when SpaceX lowered the cost of access to space, including for launches in the interest of national security, "but it cannot be the last word when it comes to national security," Reed said, meaning Musk.

CNN, which received an excerpt of Musk's biography written by American journalist and writer Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022, Musk allegedly secretly ordered the Starlink communications to be disabled near the coast of Crimea in order to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the russian navy in Sevastopol.

Later, Musk himself confirmed the failure of the drone attack on the russian fleet in Crimea.