The DTEK Energo company added a 150 MW thermal power unit (TPP) to the power grid after repair.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In September, this is already the second power unit that the company's engineers managed to add to the power grid's reliability. The day before, the power engineers returned the power unit of one of the company's thermal power plants, which added up to 200 MW of capacity, after major repairs," the message says.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year, energy companies have repaired 14 TPP power units.

"For stable operation during the heating season, it is planned to carry out repairs of 19 power units by mid-October. That is, almost 74% of the plan has been completed. As part of the repair campaign, DTEK Energo plans to repair 27 power units by the end of this year," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, DTEK Energo TPPs increased electricity production by 35% in August.

The DTEK Energo company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines the coal business, power generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.