The work of the Defense Forces continues on the Tavriiskyi axis. In total, during the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 19 times and carried out 763 shelling attacks, one rocket, and 12 airstrikes.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops Tavria, announced this on social networks.

Artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavriiskyi axis performed 1,255 fire missions during the day.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 359 people (102 irretrievably injured, 257 wounded).

Twenty-four units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, two artillery systems and mortars, two anti-aircraft guns, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

Seven enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence said that Ukraine has returned to control the so-called Boiko Rigs - oil and gas drilling platforms near the shores of Crimea in the Black Sea.

In addition, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the Ukrainian military destroyed six boats of the aggressor state of the russian federation last night, which tried to restore lost positions from the water while maneuvering among the islands along the occupied left coast of the Kherson Region.