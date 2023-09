British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that russian troops attacked a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with missiles, but the Ukrainians shot down the missiles.

Sunak said this during a speech at the parliament, Reuters reported on Monday evening.

He clarified that the incident took place on August 24. As Sunak noted, "thanks to declassified intelligence," it became known that a merchant ship under the flag of Liberia was fired upon by several missiles, including Kalibr ones, launched by a russian warship.

According to the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the dry cargo ship was in the seaport of Odesa. The department added that the ship was not damaged, as the air defense of Ukraine successfully shot down the missile.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that during the attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube on the night of September 4, russian Shaheds fell in the territory of Romania.

Then the Ministry of Defense of Romania denied the fall of russian drones on the territory of the country. However, on September 6, Romania admitted that parts of a russian drone fell on their territory.

Meanwhile, NATO sees no signs that the russian federation intentionally targeted Romania.