During the past day, 30 combat clashes took place at the front. The Defense Forces repelled more than ten enemy attacks near Robotyne and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region alone.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on September 12.

It is noted that the russians carried out ten missile and 53 airstrikes, and over 56 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. As a result of the terrorist actions of the russian occupying forces, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

Last day, russia attacked Ukraine with 12 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. Air defense forces destroyed all of them.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains quite difficult. In the area of responsibility of Operational Command North on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the russian army launched an airstrike in the Leonivka area of the Chernihiv Region. More than 15 artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on civilian infrastructure and the population of the front-line regions.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Security Forces on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmutske axes, the russian army carried out an airstrike near Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Region, Nadia, Novoyehorivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. The russians do not stop trying to break through the defense of the AFU in the areas of Novoselivske, Luhansk Region, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense unit on the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk axes, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka, Prechystivka, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

On the Orikhiv axis, the russian army carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 20 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Melitopol axis, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops. In turn, the enemy is trying to restore its units, continuing numerous assaults on the positions of our troops. Ukrainian soldiers courageously hold their defense, repelling more than ten enemy attacks in the Robotyne and Novodanylivka Districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region. They were successful in the areas south and southeast of Robotyne, and they are gaining ground at the boundaries they have reached.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Command on the Kherson axis, the russians carried out airstrikes in the districts of Odradokamiyanka in the Kherson Region and Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. More than ten front-line settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 10, it became known that the Ukrainian military conducted a successful assault south of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, which enabled them to enter the Opytne settlement.

And today, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian special forces conducted a series of secret operations on the gas production platforms of Chornomornaftogaz, which were seized by the russian federation after the annexation of Crimea.