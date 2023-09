Umierov holds first talks with US Secretary of Defense Austin

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov has held the first telephone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on its Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Umierov informed the US Secretary about the latest events at the front.

The parties discussed the issue of assisting in the field of security and defense from the USA and the priority needs of Ukraine.

We discussed in detail the upcoming meeting in the Rammstein format.

Austin confirmed the unwavering support of the United States to Ukraine.

Umierov thanked the United States for its contribution to Ukraine's victory.

Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine expressed his condolences to the people of the United States on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of September 11.

"Ukrainians honor the memory of all the innocent victims of this tragedy. There is no place for terrorism in our world," Umierov said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Umierov has been appointed as the new Minister of Defense.

Umierov was appointed head of the State Property Fund on September 7, 2022.

Before that, he was a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the Voice Party faction.

He held the position of secretary of the Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories in Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, national minorities, and international relations.