In the Chornobyl exclusion zone, a wind park will be built, which will be able to provide light to almost a thousand households.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, the German international company Notus Energy, the Ukrenergo national energy company, as well as the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone, signed a memorandum of cooperation on the project for the construction of such a power plant.

"Notus Energy has already completed a preliminary assessment plan and a master plan for the project. The next stage is a wind survey, a feasibility study of the electrical network, an environmental survey and the process of land allocation," the report said.

It is noted that the implementation of the project will increase electricity production in the energy-deficient region, optimally use the abandoned territory, and also restore network infrastructure.

